Injured WWE Star Returns To The Ring At Recent House Show

For the last month, WWE fans have had to cope without seeing the high-flying Ricochet on their screens after he suffered a concussion during a match on "WWE Raw" in November. Fortunately, it appears it won't be much longer before Ricochet will be thrilling fans with his aerial attacks once more.

Ricochet returned to in-ring action this past weekend at a WWE live event in Bangor, Maine, revealing that he was once again cleared to compete. The former Intercontinental, United States, and "NXT" North American Champion would take on Bronson Reed in singles action, winning with a schoolboy roll-up after avoiding a Reed splash. One could argue it was something of a full circle moment for Ricochet, who suffered his concussion in a match involving Reed, as well as Ivar and The Miz. The four men competed in a four-way match to determine the #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship, with many believing that Ricochet was concussed early in the proceedings. Despite that, he would continue to wrestle till the end of the match, which Miz won by pinning Reed. The finish is believed to have initially called for a double pin, with Miz pinning Reed and Ivar pinning Ricochet, but Ricochet reportedly kicked out by mistake.

While Ricochet is cleared and working live events, it's unclear if he will be returning tonight on "Raw," or if WWE will be holding off his return for a later date. If he does come back tonight, Ricochet will join a noteworthy show, which already features Seth "Freakin" Rollins putting his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jey Uso.