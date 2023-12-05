Spoilers: Report Details WWE's Plans For Go-Home Edition Of NXT Before Deadline

"WWE NXT's" Deadline premium live event is only days away, with a card that includes Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin for Dragunov's "NXT" Championship, men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenges, and Dominik Mysterio defending the "NXT" North American Championship against Wes Lee. There's still tonight's "NXT" episode to go before the PLE, and some last-minute info has leaked regarding the direction of the go-home show.

Fightful Select reports that early plans for tonight's "NXT" have called for a promo segment between Dragunov and Corbin to close the show leading into their title match. Meanwhile, previously announced matches — such as Alpha Academy vs. Lash Legend, Noam Dar, and Oro Mensah of Meta-Four and men's and women's Last Chance matches to qualify for the Iron Survivor bouts — are still set to occur. The show is also expected to feature Axiom vs. Nathan Frazier, Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice, and a Wes Lee promo segment on Dijak. In a surprise, "SmackDown" star and former "NXT" talent Dragon Lee is also listed as potentially appearing on the show. Lee has reportedly not been spotted at the Performance Center, however, calling his status into question.

One notable act not listed on the rundown is Chase U, despite WWE previously announcing that Andre Chase would hold a special assembly for Chase U students this evening. It's unknown whether this means the segment has been scrapped or if it will take the form of a pre-produced backstage segment, which don't usually appear on the runsheets. There is also some concern regarding out-of-town "NXT" talent having traveling issues, though it remains unclear if that will keep any from appearing on the show.