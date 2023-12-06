Why Booker T Is Pouring Cold Water On Potential CM Punk WWE Dream Match

Following CM Punk's shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series, a new dream match possibility was brought forth, with reports indicating that the many within company have begun pushing the idea of putting together a match between "The Second City Saint" and WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Initial reports stated that WWE had approached Punk to discuss the possibility, but as of now, it remains unknown if Austin has entertained this conversation as well. As wrestling fans await more updates, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in with his thoughts on this enticing potential match during a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

"Of course it's something that people will pay to see. People will definitely tune in to see something like that, but Steve Austin is 58 years old now, somewhere around there. People got to be realistic," Booker said. "I don't think Steve Austin is going to be the new Undertaker just because Steve Austin is just as old as The Undertaker. We all are. We move in life, and [wonder] 'What happened?' He got old, we all got old. I don't see Steve Austin sitting at home at 58, 60 years old, whatever it is, thinking about a match at all ... Yeah, WWE can make some money out of [the potential Punk-Austin match], but money, at the end of the day, none of that can help you when you're in dire straits. You gotta know when to think of doing something like this, and me personally, I just don't see Steve Austin being at home thinking about having a match at WrestleMania or anywhere with anybody."

While Booker is under the belief that Austin will not be returning for another WWE match, he recognizes that professional wrestling is an industry of unpredictability. So as the old adage goes, never say never.

