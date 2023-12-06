Adam Copeland Explains Significance Of Upcoming Dynamite Match With Christian Cage

This Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Adam Copeland will face his former best friend Christan Cage, with Cage putting his "sacred" TNT Championship on the line. Ahead of the match, Copeland spoke to "Sports Illustrated" about the importance of the bout, given that they were told they would never be in the ring again.

"We were both told we'd never wrestle again," said Copeland. "Then we were different companies, so the possibility for us to wrestle each other wasn't even there. Now we're here. And we're at a point where, in terms of being able to tell a layered story, we've never been better. And we're bringing different talent into the story and giving them a boost. It's everything I want to do."

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed his late mother and expressed how proud she would be of their upcoming match. The feud holds significant importance due to the genuine chemistry and history shared between Copeland and Cage.

"My mom would be over the moon," said Copeland. "It's still hard to believe this is happening, isn't it? Both of us retired. Both of us are back. We're doing it at a level we're both proud of. We couldn't fake this chemistry. It's there. And we get to do this in Montreal."

The feud between Cage and Copeland kicked off when he made his AEW debut at the end of the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1. On the "Dynamite" after WrestleDream, Copeland expressed his desire for a tag team reunion with Cage, reminiscent of their past partnership, but Cage responded with a straightforward and explicit "Go f**k yourself," leading to their only subsequent encounter in a trios match at Full Gear.