WWE Star JD McDonagh Explains Advantages Of Capitalizing On European Market

WWE is in the midst of a boom period, with the company selling out arenas across the United States and abroad, as well as interest from a social media perspective at an all-time high. The slate of international shows for the sports entertainment juggernaut has risen astronomically since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, with WWE taking premium live events to Puerto Rico, England, and Saudi Arabia this year, while next year's Elimination Chamber has been confirmed for Perth, Australia.

The region where WWE is keen to further sink its teeth into however is Europe, with two premium live events — Backlash in France and the inaugural Bash In Berlin — both announced in recent weeks, prompting speculation regarding the future of a standalone NXT brand across the pond.

In a recent interview with "Irish Wrestling and Entertainment," JD McDonagh explained the importance of capitalizing on the European market and his desire to see WWE tap into the talent and fanbase even more.

"It's huge for the European talent and I'm determined to look back that way again," he said. "'NXT UK' was such a huge turning point in my career and for my development, so if we can get something like that up and running again with 'NXT Europe' and open up that path ... that would be amazing. The talent pool in Europe is so deep and there are other stars like Gunther, JD McDonagh, and Lyra Valkyria that you can find there."