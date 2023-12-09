WWE Star JD McDonagh Explains Advantages Of Capitalizing On European Market
WWE is in the midst of a boom period, with the company selling out arenas across the United States and abroad, as well as interest from a social media perspective at an all-time high. The slate of international shows for the sports entertainment juggernaut has risen astronomically since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, with WWE taking premium live events to Puerto Rico, England, and Saudi Arabia this year, while next year's Elimination Chamber has been confirmed for Perth, Australia.
The region where WWE is keen to further sink its teeth into however is Europe, with two premium live events — Backlash in France and the inaugural Bash In Berlin — both announced in recent weeks, prompting speculation regarding the future of a standalone NXT brand across the pond.
In a recent interview with "Irish Wrestling and Entertainment," JD McDonagh explained the importance of capitalizing on the European market and his desire to see WWE tap into the talent and fanbase even more.
"It's huge for the European talent and I'm determined to look back that way again," he said. "'NXT UK' was such a huge turning point in my career and for my development, so if we can get something like that up and running again with 'NXT Europe' and open up that path ... that would be amazing. The talent pool in Europe is so deep and there are other stars like Gunther, JD McDonagh, and Lyra Valkyria that you can find there."
JD McDonagh hopeful of Irish premium live event
JD McDonagh — formerly known as Jordan Devlin — rose to prominence as part of the now-defunct "NXT UK" brand, before moving over to America and earning a main roster call-up earlier this year, aligning himself with long-time friend Finn Balor and The Judgment Day.
The 33-year-old is one of many Irish stars signed to WWE. With a litany of shows across the globe already locked in for 2024, he is hopeful his home country is next on the list to earn a spot on the jam-packed schedule.
"Good old JR said 'never say never' in the WWE, so why not Croke Park? This business is so crazy and business is booming everywhere we go, packed to the rafters," he said. "Ireland has clearly been a home run for WWE with Finn, Sheamus, Becky, Lyra, myself ... we're all pushing for more Irish involvement in WWE. I don't think it's beyond the realms of possibility that we could see a premium live event in Ireland. I don't see why not, the fans are nuts."
WWE won't hold another premium live event until the end of January with the blockbuster Royal Rumble, before heading to Australia for the first time since 2019 for the final show on the "Road To WrestleMania" with the Elimination Chamber on February 24 at Optus Stadium.
