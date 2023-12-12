Jake The Snake Roberts Addresses CM Punk's WWE Return, AEW Tenure

Over the last two weeks, CM Punk and his WWE return have been the talk of the wrestling world. WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently discussed Punk on his podcast, "The Snake Pit," revealing whether or not he was surprised that the former AEW Champion returned to WWE.

"[I was] not shocked at all," Roberts said. "Never say never in wrestling. As soon as you say no, it's gonna happen, you know? It's all about money, man. If they think they can make a buck with you, they're gonna bring you in."

Many thought that Punk's history with WWE, including legal action between the two parties, would prevent a deal from being worked out. However, that turned out not to be the case, and Punk returned at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. While it's safe to say that Punk ruffled some feathers during his time in AEW, eventually leading to his termination, Roberts doesn't have a strong opinion on the veteran.

"I haven't been around him enough to judge him either way," Roberts continued. "I may have said 20 words to him — that's it. In AEW, he had his own dressing room, so I never [saw] him because he'd just stay in there."

Roberts did have an opinion to share on Punk's work in the ring, complimenting him for being an impressive performer. While Punk has yet to wrestle in WWE, the 45-year-old did have quite a few exciting matches during his time in AEW. That includes his most recent match, taking place against Samoa Joe at AEW All In with more than 70,000 people in attendance.

