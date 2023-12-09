Why Trick Williams Was Told To Tone Down Promo At WWE Tryout

As previously revealed by Trick Williams, he stopped watching pro wrestling after WWE's Attitude Era and was unaware of the period in which the likes of John Cena, Batista, and Randy Orton carried the company. Having never watched the PG version of the WWE product, Williams was oblivious to the fact that performers were required to put forth a character relatable to fans of all ages. That's precisely why he was in for a culture shock when arrived at the WWE Performance Center for his first tryout and promo audition.

"When I left, I'm watching The Rock and DX and the product was a little edgier than it was when I came back," Williams told Denise Salcedo. "At my first tryout, I cut an Attitude Era-like promo, and they're like, 'That's not what we do here anymore. You gotta learn how to entertain and keep it clean.' I was like, 'That's okay. My momma doesn't like that anyway!' That's when I was like, 'Let me really dive into this and see what this is about.'"

Just as Williams began to reintegrate himself into the world of wrestling, Kofi Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. Williams admits that watching a fellow Black wrestler climb the proverbial mountaintop only further whet his appetite for an art form he had given up on. "That was the first moment that really brought me back into wrestling," Williams revealed.

The WWE Universe is sure glad Williams rekindled his love for pro wrestling, considering that he's emerged as one of the biggest fan favorites in "NXT." Having already captured the North American Championship once, Williams will get an opportunity to pursue the "NXT" Championship if he can win the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.