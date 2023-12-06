Satnam Singh Explains Jeff Jarrett & Co's Absence From AEW Programming

While Jeff Jarrett and company have been regulars on AEW programming throughout the year, it's been less so over the last month or so. In fact, the group has been scarce ever since Full Gear: Zero Hour. There, the crew was unsuccessful in helping Jay Lethal defeat Eddie Kingston for the Ring of Honor World Championship.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge," Singh — currently back home in India — was asked about why the group hadn't been seen over the last few weeks. And aside from the obvious, Singh largely attributed the lack of TV time to the group trying to figure out their next move.

"We have to try to figure out the story," Singh said. "There are so many wrestlers over there right now. It's almost like over 300 wrestlers, you know? So we try to put everything together. We have like four shows in a week. Wednesday, we have 'Dynamite,' 'Rampage,' then we have Saturdays, 'Collision.' So we have a lot of shows going on," he continued. "So I talk to Sonjay and I talk to Jeff Jarrett and also Jay Lethal, so what's the story? What's going on? So I think when I come back from India to here, we are going to start back on the road ... now we are taking a break for a couple of weeks."

The one member of the gang that has remained active during this stretch has been Jay Lethal. Lethal is a part of the Gold League in the AEW Continental Classic tournament. Out of his first two matches, he lost both — to Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley – tying him with Mark Briscoe for dead last in that particular block.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "WrestleBinge" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.