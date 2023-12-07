AEW Dynamite 12/06/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The Continental Classic has produced excellent wrestling every week, but excellent wrestling isn't something AEW has ever lacked. The company has done plenty of tournaments over the years, and this one was being pushed as something different and unique, and while the format is slightly different, it suffers from the same issue that many of the others in the past have: It's predictable.

Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" saw three enjoyable encounters, all of which offered something slightly different — the brawling aspect of RUSH vs. Jon Moxley, the desperation of Mark Briscoe trying to stay in the tournament, and Jay Lethal and Jay White brinigng a little more technique to the ring. However, every single one of the results went the way that people would've expected ahead of time.

The Continental Classic is supposed to be done in a legitimate sports manner, but if that was the case then eventually there would be a shocking underdog win. Surprises happen in tournaments across all sports, but apparently not in the Gold League. The tournament is filled with AEW's top stars, and seeing them trade more victories would have made things far more competitive and easier to invest in.

Tony Khan is giving a huge chunk of television time every week up until AEW's Worlds End PPV, and the idea that that time is being wasted on predictable, safe booking is a real shame. The tournament has legs, and the idea is certainly in the right place, but it's time to shake things up with a few surprise results moving forward to try and keep fans on the edge of their seats rather than just sitting back to enjoy three nice matches each week.

Written by Matthew Wilkinson