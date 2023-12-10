Randy Orton Names One Positive Change In WWE Under Triple H Regime

Randy Orton recently returned at Survivor Series from a major back surgery that forced him out of the WWE ring for more than 18 months. He came back to be involved in the WarGames main event, assisting his former stablemate Cody Rhodes. Following his return, Orton appeared on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, discussing his re-emergence in WWE and one largely positive change he has seen under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's regime calling the shots.

"Back in the day, you were missing birthdays, you were missing anniversaries, you were missing holidays, and there was no either way about it," Orton explained, regarding how the company operated under Vince McMahon. In the past, WWE was notorious for always having its locker room on the road constantly. However, when McMahon temporarily retired, pushing Triple H into the role of directing the company's creative direction, things began shifting to really benefit the work-life balance of talent.

Regarding how Triple H does things, Orton said, "I think he realizes how important family time is. And that's one thing that has changed." He continued, "Now, there's leniency there. Now, he'll make sure that you can get home for the birth of your baby. Now, he'll make sure that you can get home for that birthday. He understands now how important that is, and I think, company-wide, that's been a change for the better." Orton explained that Levesque was "one of the boys" and that, to him, he'll always be that and not purely an office guy.