WWE's Shawn Michaels Names NXT Deadline Match That Could Steal The Show

This Saturday, WWE will host their second annual "WWE NXT" Deadline premium live event. Before the action unfolds though, WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on "Busted Open Radio," providing an overview of the card which currently totals seven matches. When asked if there was a specific match he thinks could potentially steal the show, Michaels honed in on the "NXT" North American Championship match between Dragon Lee and the defending champion Dominik Mysterio.

"It wouldn't have mattered if Wes Lee was still in that North American Championship match, but now, Dragon Lee versus Dominik Mysterio, I think that one is going to be incredible, especially having Rey [Mysterio] there in Dragon's corner. But again, it's a short coming home for Dragon Lee. We didn't quite get to have him as long as we wanted, and I know he feels the same way, so I think he's very excited about this. So, the North American Championship [match], if I was going to try to narrow it down to one, I think that's the one that you're probably going to have to keep an eye on."

As Michaels alluded to, Wes Lee was originally slated to be Dominik Mysterio's challenger at "NXT" Deadline. However, due to a back injury, Wes Lee is now scheduled for surgery that will keep him out of the ring for 8 to 12 months. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio later announced that Dragon Lee will act as the replacement challenger for the upcoming "NXT" North American Championship match.

In further assessing the card, Michaels also noted that he was particularly excited for the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges, as well as the "NXT" Championship match, which will see Ilja Dragunov defend the title against Baron Corbin.

