Bobby Lashley Discusses Disappointment At Not Being Involved In WWE WrestleMania 2023

After WWE Elimination Chamber in February, Bobby Lashley began a program with Bray Wyatt that seemed likely to culminate at Wrestlemania 39 in Hollywood. Unfortunately, Lashley's hopes of a WrestleMania match later dwindled when Wyatt disappeared from WWE television due to a medical issue. "The Almighty" was granted a brief appearance on night two of WrestleMania 39 to show off the Andre the Giant battle royal trophy he won on the preceding episode of "WWE SmackDown," but no match ever panned out for him. During a recent interview with "WrestlingNewsCo," Lashley opened up about the disappointment that accompanied him heading into WrestleMania 39.

"I was beyond disappointed. I'm not gonna say pessimistic, [but I was] disappointed, because I am a kind of chill person. The thing that disappoints me the most is all the work that I put in. We have live events throughout the year, I'm on all of them – every one of the pay-per-views. We had some mix ups and change ups, and then next [thing] you know I'm pulled off the biggest show," Lashley said. "It sucked to me, because I have my kids. The kids watch me, and leading up to it they were like, 'Dad are we going to Wrestlemania?' And I was like, 'Look, if you guys want to go. I just don't know if I'm gonna do anything there.' All the while I was like, 'There's no way that's gonna be [the case]. I have to be in WrestleMania. I've been in every WrestleMania in my entire career with the WWE. I've always been in a spotlight match. I have been in every pay-per-view, everything.'"

While Lashley felt his WrestleMania absence was "one of the lowest points" in his career, it also fueled him to make a change, and take on a more heelish character in WWE. Now, Lashley is focused on elevating himself alongside The Street Profits, whom he forged a stable with over the summer. Lashley is also aiming to capture another world championship sometime in the near future.

