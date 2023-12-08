AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 12/6/23

The AEW Continental Classic, as well as two title matches, didn't do much to jolt AEW's ratings on Wednesday.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that "AEW Dynamite" was viewed by 823,000 viewers, a 4% drop from last week's show. A reported 328,000 viewers came from the highly-coveted 18-49 demographic, a 14% drop in the demographic. The highest-rated segment of the night in both demographics was the beginning of the show, which saw Jon Moxley choke out Rush in the AEW Continental Classic. The lowest-rated segment of the night in both demographics was the Continental Classic match between Jay Lethal and Jay White, in which White was victorious. The crowd rebounded for the main event match between Adam Copeland and TNT Champion Christian Cage, although not to the levels of the start of the program, with most viewers tuning in for the overrun after 10 p.m. ET, which saw Nick Wayne's mother, Shayna, help Christian Cage retain the title.

The show also featured an AEW Women's World Title match between Toni Storm and Skye Blue, which even featured a cameo appearance from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, though the match and special appearance did little to attract viewers, based on the quarter-by-quarter ratings.

The news comes after last week's "AEW Collision" saw a stark rise in viewership for the struggling Saturday night program, which saw Bryan Danielson get a victory over ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston in his Continental Classic debut match bringing a 42% rise in overall viewership, while the 18-49 demographic was up 56%.