Braun Strowman May Have His Sights Set On Current WWE Title Holder When He Returns

Braun Strowman has been on the shelf since early June, when he underwent cervical spinal fusion surgery for a neck injury. And while his in-ring return doesn't appear to be happening anytime soon, Strowman is already looking ahead at potential opponents he could face once he does finally step foot back into the ring. In a new interview with India's News 18, Strowman teased the idea of squaring off with GUNTHER, who currently holds WWE's Intercontinental Championship.

"I would love to have another go at GUNTHER," Strowman said. "He's one of what, four men that have ever been able to put my shoulders to the mat for three? And I give kudos to him. What he's done with the Intercontinental Championship. He has completely elevated [the title], higher than it's ever been elevated before. In my opinion, he's the greatest Intercontinental Champion that WWE has ever had, and he's brought prestige to that title. So the person that's able to take that away from him, that would speak volumes. And getting back in that ring, mixing it back up because he's a fierce competitor. I like competition, and when somebody brings it to me like that, it makes me go, 'Okay!'"

"But there's a whole new monster coming back. So be ready," Strowman added.

As Strowman alluded to, his previous singles match against GUNTHER did not result in a victory for him, as "The Ring General" successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against "The Monster Among Men" on the June 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Following his loss to GUNTHER, Strowman resumed his position in WWE's tag team division alongside his partner Ricochet.