Cody Rhodes Set To Appear On WWE SmackDown Tribute To The Troops

Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" is the company's annual Tribute to the Troops event, and the show is set for some major appearances. In addition to the previously-announced CM Punk, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis has revealed on social media that Cody Rhodes will be present on tonight's show.

Rhodes recently announced that he's entered himself into the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble, taking place on January 27 of next year. That is still nearly two months away, however, and Rhodes will surely have a lot to deal with in the meantime. That includes a match against Shinsuke Nakamura, after Nakamura recently revealed that the cryptic videos that have been airing on "WWE Raw" were referring to Rhodes. Those two are set to wrestle this upcoming Monday on "Raw," but it's not certain if Nakamura will be involved tonight.

Like Rhodes, it's unclear what "SmackDown" has in store for Punk tonight. After making his return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last month, Punk appeared on "Raw," sharing his first words with a WWE audience in almost a decade. While he was absent from Monday's episode, GM Adam Pearce did inform Seth Rollins that he was offering a "Raw" contract to Punk, and it seems likely Aldis will do the same tonight during Punk's first "SmackDown" appearance since coming back.

Another performer set to figure prominently in tonight's "SmackDown" is Randy Orton. After announcing last week that he was joining the blue brand, Orton will team with LA Knight against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, who have been holding down The Bloodline's presence while "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has been away. While Orton just made his return from injury, a feud between the veteran and Reigns is already being set up for the months ahead.