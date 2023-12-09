WWE's Seth Rollins Takes A Subtle Shot At The Competition While Talking CM Punk

If you hadn't heard by now, Seth Rollins doesn't like CM Punk — but despite the clear issues between the pair, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion has no desire to cause headaches for the company after the Chicago native's earth-shattering return at Survivor Series. While the personal beef is long-standing and isn't expected to be resolved any time soon, the speculation in the weeks following Punk's comeback has surrounded a potential match between the two outspoken stars at a major premium live event.

With the chances high of Rollins and Punk working together onscreen despite their personal animosity, it has drawn comparisons to the latter's time with AEW, which saw him embroiled in two separate backstage incidents, with a physical altercation with Jack Perry leading to his abrupt departure from the promotion. However, according to Rollins, it will be smoother sailing for "The Second City Saint" during his second stint in WWE, with the champion taking a slight dig at AEW in the process.

"It's never gonna get to that point," Rollins told "Sports Illustrated". "If anything goes south the way it did anywhere else, it's not ever gonna get to that point. This locker room is a bunch of professionals ... I don't want to go too far into anything else, but it's just not gonna happen over here and there will be a line drawn in the sand. Everything is gonna be A-okay in WWE land — I'm feeling very good about that." Off-camera incidents have almost become a staple of AEW over the past two years regardless of Punk's own hiccups, with the likes of Sammy Guevara, Eddie Kingston, Andrade El Idolo, Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker all finding themselves in hot water at one stage or another, giving further credence to Rollins' remarks.

