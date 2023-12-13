Why AEW's Ethan Page Says Matt & Jeff Hardy 'Deserve Their Flowers'

While he may no longer be attached to the Hardy Boys, Ethan Page spent most of 2023 working alongside the veterans after Matt Hardy owned his contract. Furthermore, he believes they "deserve their flowers forever" due to what they've put their bodies through and are still willing to give.

"I feel like there are people in wrestling that, they might be nice and they're very friendly and cordial. But when it comes down to the business part of things, most people are very selfish," Page told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "Whereas I feel like with Matt, he cares more about delivering a good story instead of benefiting himself."

The majority of their work together took place on "AEW Dark: Elevation," and Page revealed that it provided them with a lot of entertainment. He was happy to defer to the legends about what they should do, but that didn't lead to them stealing the limelight or concentrating on themselves.

"He would always look out for me," Page said about Matt. "He would always make sure that I benefited in anything that we did, and that's kind of rare in wrestling, so I will appreciate that from Matt for the remainder of my career, and I'll love that dude forever."

The Hardys have recently been vocal regarding frustrations with their booking on AEW television, with Jeff Hardy claiming he feels like a ghost. Both men have made it clear that they would like to do more, proving that they're just as passionate about the business today as they ever have been — something Page has witnessed firsthand.

"Jeff lives for the fans," he said. "They love the connection with the fans, they love putting on a show for the fans ... Those guys genuinely love it."



