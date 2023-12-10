New Details On Richard Holliday's Return To MLW

Richard Holliday made a surprise return to Major League Wrestling last Thursday, December 7, during the promotion's One-Shot event. The former MLW Tag Team Champion called out MLW World Champion Alex Kane, right after Kane successfully defended his title against Matt Cardona. He announced that he wanted to face Kane for the title at the Kings of Colosseum event in January.

Holliday had left the promotion in April, so he could explore his free agency. The exploration led him to have a WWE tryout in September, along with 11 other indie stars including Fit Finlay's son, Brogan Finlay, and Madi Wrenkowski. So, where does he now stand with MLW since his return last week? Fightful Select has confirmed that his agreement with the company is "a per appearance deal." When he left the company in April, it was also said to be on amicable terms.

Besides trying out for WWE, he wrestled on several Game Changer Wrestling events — the most recent one was on December 3, where he and former MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone lost to Parrow and Charles Mason. Also, since July, Holliday has been the ISPW (Independent Superstars Of Professional Wrestling) Heavyweight Champion. Last year in September, the 31-year-old had to take a hiatus from pro wrestling after he was diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin's lymphoma. He revealed in May of this year that it is in remission and a month later, on June 6, he returned to in-ring action at a Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling event.