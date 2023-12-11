Why Kevin Nash Thinks WWE Is In A Better Position Than AEW

Ever since AEW was founded in 2019, the promotion has served as an alternative to WWE. At points, AEW has gotten quite hot, with many fans praising the onscreen product. In more recent days, however, it seems fair to say that AEW's momentum has slowed down. Speaking on the latest "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash provided his assessment of the different states of AEW and WWE at the current time.

"[Chris] Jericho was the first major star to sign with AEW," Nash said. "He [has] said actually they have far [exceeded their initial expectations] at this point."

Nash pointed out that AEW has had impressive runs since starting in 2019, especially at times when things weren't running quite as smoothly over in WWE. However, with the recent merger having been finalized and Nash's longtime friend Paul "Triple H" Levesque at the head of creative, Nash feels that the tide has shifted.

"[WWE is] back on bedrock again," Nash continued. "The shows are really solid, but you look at it for five years, and there were some points where [AEW] made some runs. ... By losing Jade [Cargill] and losing [CM Punk], it's not gonna [be good]."

Both Punk and Cargill departed AEW this past September under very different circumstances. Punk was fired after being involved in a second alleged backstage altercation within a year, and Cargill's contract with AEW expired. The two performers would soon wind up in WWE, though neither has made their in-ring return just yet.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.