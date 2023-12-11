The Non-Compete Clauses Are Reportedly Almost Over For These Released Former WWE Stars

One of the more unfortunate aspects of the WWE-UFC merger earlier this year was that it led to several within WWE, both in and out of the ring, losing their jobs this past September. And while the releases will surely still sting, with the end of December quickly approaching, many of the in-ring talents will finally have a chance to get back in the ring for another promotion.

PWInsider Elite reports that the bulk of talents let go by WWE in September are set to have their noncompete clauses expire next Thursday, December 21. Among the talents that would now be available to work for any promotion they choose are Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Dana Brooke, Aliyah, Rick Boogs, Mace, Mansor, Riddick Moss, Top Dolla, Elias, Dabbo-Kato, Quincy Elliot, Yulisa Leon, Shanky, and Matt Riddle.

Many of the released WWE names have already been announcing future bookings, though so far all are for events one month after their noncompetes end. The includes Ziggler, who announced over the weekend that his first match outside of WWE would take place on January 20 in Puerto Rico, where he'll work for the World Wrestling Council. Mace and Mansoor are set to compete at Effy's Big Gay Brunch the same day, though they have already made one non-wrestling appearance for Deadlock Pro Wrestling this past weekend. Matt Riddle has also lined up future bookings for that month, with the controversial wrestler going down to Mexico to work for The Crash Lucha Libre on January 19.