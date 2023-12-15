Why Bully Ray Says WWE Can Be A 'Powerhouse Babyface' Company After WrestleMania 40
WWE is on a hugely successful run right now, creatively and financially, with Paul "Triple H" at the helm as Chief Content Officer. The company has several wildly popular babyface stars, such as Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, as well as a monumental chess piece built up with Roman Reigns. Speaking on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why the company has an excellent opportunity ahead of it with WWE WrestleMania 40 next year.
"[Cody Rhodes and CM Punk] can both finish their story at the same time," Bully said, discussing last Friday's "WWE SmackDown" interaction between the two men. "Punk can finish his story night one against Seth Rollins, and Cody can finish his story night two against Roman Reigns. WWE would be a powerhouse babyface company with CM Punk as one champion [and] Cody as the other. It'd be a hell of an ending to WrestleMania."
Bully acknowledged that the story between Rollins and Punk is more personal, while Rhodes is on more of a broad journey to fulfill something within himself. Because of that, Bully feels that the story between Rhodes and Reigns isn't as strong as the one between Rollins and Punk.
Mark Henry Shares His Thoughts On WrestleMania 40's Main Event
Bully's co-host, AEW star Mark Henry, also shared his opinion on the matter. According to the former WWE star, the big money is in two potential matchups, and both of them involve Punk.
"I'm looking at it from a money standpoint, and I'm looking at it from a prestige standpoint, and then I'm looking at it as how to jump-start the next thing," Henry said. "If you say, 'You know what? I'm pissing in your cornflakes, I'm stepping into your sandbox, and I'm throwing all your toys out. This is my sandbox,' [then] Punk and Cody would be the next thing."
However, if WWE really wants to stir the pot, Henry feels that they should pit Punk against Reigns. Next year's WWE WrestleMania 40 is just months away, and it feels like there are many possibilities for the main events of both nights. While the most straightforward outcome seems to be Punk vs. Rollins and Rhodes vs. Reigns, there's no telling what the situation may look like by April.
