Why Bully Ray Says WWE Can Be A 'Powerhouse Babyface' Company After WrestleMania 40

WWE is on a hugely successful run right now, creatively and financially, with Paul "Triple H" at the helm as Chief Content Officer. The company has several wildly popular babyface stars, such as Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, as well as a monumental chess piece built up with Roman Reigns. Speaking on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why the company has an excellent opportunity ahead of it with WWE WrestleMania 40 next year.

"[Cody Rhodes and CM Punk] can both finish their story at the same time," Bully said, discussing last Friday's "WWE SmackDown" interaction between the two men. "Punk can finish his story night one against Seth Rollins, and Cody can finish his story night two against Roman Reigns. WWE would be a powerhouse babyface company with CM Punk as one champion [and] Cody as the other. It'd be a hell of an ending to WrestleMania."

Bully acknowledged that the story between Rollins and Punk is more personal, while Rhodes is on more of a broad journey to fulfill something within himself. Because of that, Bully feels that the story between Rhodes and Reigns isn't as strong as the one between Rollins and Punk.