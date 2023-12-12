Booker T Says CM Punk's Backstage Demeanor At NXT Deadline In Line With WWE Raw Promo

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is somebody who is known to speak his mind, often making headlines on his podcast, "The Hall of Fame." From time to time, Booker has brought up CM Punk, whether it's discussing his controversial time in AEW or the prospect of coming back to WWE, and Booker didn't always have the most positive things to say about Punk. On the latest episode of his show, Booker discussed coming face-to-face with the WWE star during Punk's surprise visit to WWE NXT Deadline over the weekend.

"CM Punk wasn't hiding. He wasn't hid away in some room," Booker said. "He was running around mingling. I ran into CM Punk in catering, and he was sitting there talking with a couple friends. ... I walked up to CM Punk and I said, 'CM Punk! What up, man?' And he stands up and he goes, 'What up, man? You flip-flopper.'"

Booker laughed about the encounter, apparently having told Punk that sometimes he has to play the heel and sometimes he plays the babyface. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he then sat down with Punk and talked for a short while. At that time, Booker got the impression that Punk is currently in the right headspace for his WWE run.