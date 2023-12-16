AEW's Satnam Singh Explains Why Tony Khan Is A Good Boss

While opinions on the quality of AEW as a wrestling promotion might differ from person to person, including within the industry, it has generally been agreed upon that Tony Khan has a reputation for treating people well. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, AEW star Satnam Singh shared his opinion of Khan as someone who works for the promoter first-hand.

"Whatever I need, whatever I [tell] him, he gives me," Singh said. "He listens to me."

Singh briefly described working alongside his current faction, featuring Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt. According to the big man, the group comes up with ideas on what they'd like to do next before approaching Khan, collaborating on creative plans.

"Tony's a really good guy," Singh continued. "He's a really humble person, and he works so hard. ... I will say, he puts [in] so much dedication for this company."

While Khan can be something of a controversial figure to wrestling fans, most AEW performers staunchly support the AEW boss. When Khan drew attention several months back for some fiery social media posts, AEW's Chris Jericho stood behind the promoter, stating that he's earned the ability to do and say what he wants.

On the other hand, Khan has vocal critics as well — perhaps none as vocal as Eric Bischoff. Though the former WCW executive has appeared on AEW programming several times in the past, Bischoff feels that Khan is mismanaging AEW and regularly uses his podcast platforms to speak about it. Bischoff's critiques, however, are generally pointed toward Khan's business decisions rather than how he treats his employees, which is largely what Singh praised Khan for.