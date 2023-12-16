Arn Anderson Praises Former WWE Announcer For Getting Good Heel Heat

Throughout their Hall of Fame careers, Arn Anderson and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan often found themselves intertwined. Anderson and Brain Busters tag team partner, Tully Blanchard, were both managed by Heenan, as part of the Heenan Family while working for the WWF in the late '80s, and Anderson and Heenan later reunited in WCW, where Heenan would work as a color commentator who heavily supported Anderson and The Four Horsemen, including serving as their coach for a match at the Great American Bash 1996.

The late Heenan was the topic of conversation during the latest episode of "ARN," especially the idea of Heenan joining WCW in 1994 after leaving the WWF only months prior. This got Anderson talking about how big a star Heenan was during his heyday, with "Double A" all but insinuating that Heenan was able to reach a higher level of being over and heat than most other managers.

"Bobby was as big a star and as hot a heel as there was in WWF," Anderson said. "When they started the 'Weasel' chants in any arena, anywhere in the country, you might as well just shut the match down because that dominated. He had heat. He had legitimate heat because he was such a dick. And he was so quick-witted. Nobody could match him on the wits, you know? He was one of those guys that, even though he went from a manager and a part-time color guy, if he walked down, sat down, and somebody said 'Okay, he's the lead guy,' nobody questioned it."

