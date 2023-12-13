Keanu Carver Loses Debut Match Vs Riley Osborne In WWE NXT Men's Breakout Tournament

While Oba Femi was successful in the first "WWE NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament match since 2021, Keanu Carver wasn't so lucky in the second tournament match of the night — he lost to Riley Osborne. The match also had even more significance because this Tuesday's episode of "NXT" marked Carver's in-ring debut.

Keanu Carver signed with WWE in June and is a former defensive tackle at Temple University. He was part of the WWE Performance Center's 2023 spring rookie class that also included Ezekiel Balogun, Alex Gray, Vlad Pavlenko, Hunter Smallback, Coy Wanner, Tylynn Register, former WWE developmental wrestler Melanie Brzezinski, and Dion Lennox — who is also part of the current tourney and is set to be facing Lexis King in the first round. On Tuesday's episode, King attacked Trey Bearhill, stealing his spot in the tournament.

The return of the men's tournament was first announced on the October 10 episode of "NXT," by "WWE Raw" Superstar Cody Rhodes.