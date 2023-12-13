Bully Ray Critiques Word Choice From CM Punk & Seth Rollins' Promo Clash On WWE Raw

Much like a surgeon, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray continues to dissect every little aspect of the promo exchange between CM Punk and Seth Rollins from this week's "WWE Raw." Although Ray was thoroughly impressed with the first salvos fired by Rollins, there's one aspect he did not enjoy — the part where Rollins threatened to "expose" Punk during their inevitable match.

"Getting exposed in the business is a very bad thing to have to happen to a wrestler," Ray told "Busted Open" this week. "To be more eloquent about this, I got exposed by Gigolo Jimmy Del Ray in ECW — being exposed is when a wrestler takes away another wrestler's smoke and mirrors. When your smoke and mirrors get taken away, what's the only thing you have in pro wrestling? Your wrestling ability and that's it. So, what Seth is saying is, 'I'm gonna show the world that, in this ring, despite that we work in a sports entertainment company, I'm gonna expose you and show the world you're not the Best in the World. I'm gonna outwrestle you and show everybody you can't keep up with me.'"

Ray similarly took issue with Rollins saying "there are levels to this" and that he plans to "wrestle circles around" Punk, as he feels the implication was that Punk would get gassed 15 minutes into a match with a physical specimen like Rollins. He feels Rollins should refrain from suggesting that Punk is old and worn out as that would take away from the credibility of their feud.