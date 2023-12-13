Shotzi Teases Potential WWE Women's Tag Team Title Run With Top Star

Over the last several months, WWE star Shotzi has seen her stock rise in numerous ways. After taking part in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series last month, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque even singled Shotzi out for her impressive performance, indicating big things were coming for the former "Tough Enough" contestant. Could one of those things be a tag title run alongside a prominent WWE performer? Shotzi hopes so, as stated in a recent interview with WWE Deutschland.

The WWE star was asked about the possibility of teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, both of whom she fought alongside in the WarGames match, and Shotzi was enthusiastic. While she expressed that she looks up to both of them, a partnership between Shotzi and one of the women was actually in the works at one point.

"I always strive to be like Charlotte," Shotzi said. "Charlotte and I were talking about possibly going for the tag titles. We got matching gear made. We really wanted it."

With Shotzi speaking in past tense at the end, it doesn't sound as though the team-up is necessarily planned for the immediate future. However, that doesn't rule out the possibility of the two forming a partnership down the line, especially considering they both seem eager and the gear already exists.

After reportedly suffering an injury during "WWE SmackDown" last week, Flair is said to be out of action for the time being. As of now, neither the type nor severity of her injury is known, making it impossible to judge when she might return to action. Shotzi and Belair were also present during the match, which saw Flair taking on Asuka in a losing effort.