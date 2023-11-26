Triple H Singles Out One Women's WarGames Match Participant At WWE Survivor Series

One of the women involved in Saturday's WarGames match at Survivor Series received high praise from Paul "Triple H" Levesque following the match. Speaking at the press conference held after the premium live event, Levesque praised all of the women involved but said Shotzi in particular had a great performance.

"I thought the women... that grand slam is still sailing out of the park. Amazing job," Levesque said. "Shotzi put on a performance that I think solidified her in that role in that upper tier. And everybody else, [it was a] star-studded match that just delivered on every end."

The Survivor Series: WarGames match pit Shotzi and her teammates of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and team captain Bianca Belair against team Damage CNTRL, comprised of Bayley, WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY, Asuka, and a returning Kairi Sane. Shotzi was the second member of the babyface team to enter the WarGames cage, and she was the first to introduce weapons into the match. The star also ate an elbow drop while covered in chairs and took the mist to the face from Asuka. In the end, it was Team Bianca Belair who got the victory, with Lynch pinning Bayley.

It was Shotzi's feud with Damage CNTRL, which began all the way back in July when Bayley began bullying her and even cutting her hair, that started it all. The feud led to Shotzi shaving her own head. Shotzi chose the new look to support her sister, who was undergoing chemotherapy at the time. Levesque was supportive of the idea and encouraged her to go along with her plans and make it part of the storyline.