Video: WWE's Grayson Waller Interrupts Photo Shoot To Troll NXT Star Carmelo Hayes

Grayson Waller and Carmelo Hayes are no strangers to each other, having wrestled several times down in "WWE NXT," which adds a layer to their upcoming match this Friday on "WWE SmackDown," as part of a tournament to determine the next #1 contender for Logan Paul's United States Title. But even with several days to go before the match, Waller couldn't help but attempt to get a psychological edge on his opponent.

On X, Waller posted a video of him running into Hayes backstage at "NXT" last night, while the former "NXT" Champion was conducting a photoshoot. Things seemed good at first between the two, with Hayes complimenting Waller on wearing a t-shirt of Hayes' long-time friend, Trick Williams, but quickly turned sour after Waller congratulated Hayes on attacking Williams backstage weeks ago, an accusation Hayes once again denied. The two then proceeded to argue before Waller started bringing up Hayes' love of statistics and his numerous main events down in "NXT." Waller noted, however, that despite all that, he received a call-up to the main roster before Hayes, even managing to do so despite suffering a broken leg at the time. Hayes tried to act unbothered as Waller left, with the duo saying they'd see each other Friday.

Ran into an old mate backstage at @WWENXT last night pic.twitter.com/Yf3XSHJKQd — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 13, 2023

The tournament bout between Hayes and Waller will be their first match against each other since April of 2023, when Hayes retained the "NXT" Championship over Waller at "NXT: Spring Breakin'. The duo had also fought at "NXT" Great American Bash 2022, where Hayes also defeated Waller, that time to retain the "NXT" North American Championship.