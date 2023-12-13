ROH Women's Champ Athena Boasts About Dominant 2023, Sets Ambitious 2024 Goal

Arguably no woman has had a greater 2023 than ROH Women's World Champion Athena. Not only has she held that championship for over a year, after defeating Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle 2022, but she has defeated a long list of challengers to do so, including Skye Blue, Kiera Hogan, Martinez, and Willow Nightingale twice, including in the first-ever women's match to main event an ROH pay-per-view at Death Before Dishonor 2023. Surprisingly, however, Athena entered 2023 with a lot of uncertainty, as she revealed on "The Battleground Podcast." As such, the successful year has grown to be very significant for Athena, who saw it as returning to her roots as a performer from her early years.

"It's meant the world because I think for so long I was in a lot of self-doubt," Athena said. "Even after losing to Jade [Cargill], I was having a lot of self-doubt, like 'I don't know if I can do this anymore. I don't know if I'm as good as I think I am.' And then you see the comments 'Oh, Athena's so great. Athena this, Athena that.'"

"But then in your brain, you're just like 'I don't really feel it. I don't feel it.' And I think 2023, as a year for me, was saying 'Hey, let's just show the world what you can really do. Let's bring back everything that made you great, everything that got your foot in the door in WWE. Let's bring all of that back and make Athena who she was on the independent scene before WWE, before Ember Moon existed if you will.'"