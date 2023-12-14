Kevin Sullivan Fantasy Books WarGames Match Between WWE & AEW

It's safe to say the executives of WWE and AEW won't be exchanging Christmas cards this year, as the two promotions continue to be locked in a battle for talent, attendance, and ratings. But that won't stop fans from booting up their TEW 20 files and dreaming about the potential of the two promotions one day crossing over and working together, potentially leading to some of the biggest dream matches still on the table.

One of those dream matches could include a potential WarGames match, pitting the best of WWE vs. the best of AEW. And who better to put together a dream WarGames lineup of AEW and WWE stars than Kevin Sullivan, a man who wrestled, and helped book, several WarGames matches during his time in WCW? Sullivan did just that when the question was posed to him during the most recent episode of "Tuesdays with the Taskmaster."

"I'm gonna pick, on the WWE side, Roman Reigns," Sullivan said. "And I would take Sami [Zayn]. Then I would take the Uso brothers, and then I would take CM Punk. My AEW guys would be Bryan Danielson, [Chris] Jericho, just because it's Jericho ... I'd put the kid that bleeds all the time, Jon Moxley ... People knock him and all this stuff, but he's very good at what he does. I was going to say Swerve Strickland ... and MJF. There's so much talent there, it's hard to [pick]."

Such a match, while extraordinarily unlikely, would have no lack of stories available based on the two sides alone. Almost all the wrestlers named by Sullivan have long and intricate history with each other, from Reigns and Moxley being former Shield members (originally put together by Punk) to Punk's own history with the likes of Danielson, Jericho, and MJF.

