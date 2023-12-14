Backstage News On Recent CM Punk Visit To WWE Performance Center

CM Punk is currently making the rounds in WWE after returning to the company at Survivor Series, first going to "Raw," then to "WWE SmackDown," then "WWE NXT" at the Deadline PPV, and the road-weary wrestler is showing little sign of settling down. While he officially became a "Raw" superstar on Monday's broadcast, Punk also attended Tuesday's "NXT" tapings (though he did not appear on the program), and he was reportedly back at the WWE Performance Center on Wednesday, advising the young talent of WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that Punk has taken a keen interest in "NXT" and WWE's developmental system as a whole, as he arrived at the Performance Center on Tuesday without any plans to be on the program, but instead watch matches with younger talent, gave them advice, and was wandering freely around in Gorilla position and in the technical areas. Punk then returned on Wednesday to help out again in a similar fashion. Punk reportedly took Shawn Michaels's various public endorsements of him before his signing with WWE to heart, and now has an open invitation to visit the WWE Performance Center. Some sources close to Punk even claim he hopes to ultimately succeed Michaels in his role overseeing "NXT" and developmental, but Fightful says there are no plans for Michaels to be replaced any time soon, and Punk's habit of watching all aspects of TV production go all the way back to his days in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Punk has yet to wrestle for WWE, but is scheduled for his first WWE match in nearly a decade on December 30, which will see him face Dominik Mysterio at a WWE live event in Inglewood, CA.