AEW Dynamite 12/13/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

"The Iron Claw" hits theaters across the country next week. I'm going to see it at the first possible showing in my area as part of some coverage I'll be doing for Wrestling Inc. The Von Erichs' tale of triumph and tragedy is as unique as you'll find, and their legacy as revered as almost anyone in the annals of professional wrestling.

I get corporate sponsorships. This is the wrestling business, after all. So thank the heavens that there were at least a couple of "Iron Claw" trailers shown during Wednesday's episode. But though an appearance from the remaining Von Erichs — Kevin and his sons, Marshall and Ross — in their home state of Texas had been previously announced, it came across as a nothing cutaway at best, with the payoff being that Marshall and Ross will be competing on "AEW Rampage???"

After commentary said absolutely nothing about what they were cutting to, nor mention anything about the Von Erichs or the film whatsoever previously on the broadcast, Renee Paquette, wrestling queen though she may be, kicked things off by saying, "I'm here with some of the Von Erichs," which, a lot of us wouldn't bat an eye at — but there are plenty of people out there who likely thought, "Who? Some? Where are the rest of them?" Just bad phrasing, really. Thankfully, Renee introduced all by their first names, primarily Kevin, who deserves singular accolades whenever he's on any screen, but the WWE Hall of Famer came across awkwardly when asked about the time he'd had at AEW thus far. He said something about "style," which, yeah, okay, they sure have a style, and then briefly mentioned having "so many friends" in the company before being interrupted by ... Danhausen, Orange Cassidy, and Trent Beretta. What a rub, eh?

The end result here was Cassidy asking Marshall and Ross if they'd team with him on "Rampage," which made no sense since he already has friends right there with him. But who cares about making sense when you introduce (well, sorta anyway) wrestling royalty, and your way of involving them in your product is to boot them right to a show that nobody watches? Absolutely shameful. Good for Marshall and Ross for the added exposure, I suppose, but it's "Rampage." They'd be better off promoting the movie literally anywhere else.

Written by Jon Jordan