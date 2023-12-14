Eric Bischoff Believes The Outcome Of AEW Storyline Will Be A 'Career Killer'

The identity of whoever is behind the devil mask on AEW television has been a mystery since the figure's first appearance on "AEW Dynamite" way back on September 27. Eric Bischoff believes that the mystique behind the angle has long disappeared and that it could have catastrophic consequences for whoever gets revealed.

On the latest "Ask Eric Anything" edition of the "83 Weeks" podcast, co-host Conrad Thompson likened AEW's casual offering of a devil-themed t-shirt on its retail shop to being one step away from announcing that "The Devil Is All Elite," just like every other signing for the company, taking away from the impact of the angle. To Bischoff, it's long past losing any luster it may have once had.

Tying the topic into something else for which Tony Khan and AEW are often critiqued, the overhyping of announcements, Thompson recalled being in attendance for Christian's debut, whom Khan called one of his favorite wrestlers of all time and was built up to perhaps an unreasonable level of expectation. Bischoff was instantly in step with the reference.

"If Tony would've kept his freakin' mouth shut and not said anything, and if Christian would've shown up as a stone-cold surprise, with no buildup, his stock would have been three times higher," said Bischoff.