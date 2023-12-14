Kevin Von Erich's Son Marshall Details Relationship With Grandfather Fritz Von Erich

With "The Iron Claw" chronicling the Von Erich family's triumphs and tragedies set to premiere next week, the family name is at the forefront of the wrestling media more of late than perhaps even at the height of its popularity.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Marshall and Ross Von Erich, who spent the better part of three years in MLW between 2019 and 2022, were asked what advice they thought their grandfather Fritz might have for them today, which drew an emotional response from Marshall.

"That's a deep question," said Marshall, pausing. "I love my grandfather so much. He'd pick me up and take me on the tractor and I'd spend time with him all the time." Marshall mentioned that he looked like his grandpa Fritz in his baby picture. Ross agreed, saying that Marshall resembled their grandpa when he was younger. "He's like a spitting image of my grandpa when he was younger, yeah."

Fritz Von Erich, whose Iron Claw finisher gives the film its name, portrayed a villainous Nazi character in his career but his son Kevin Von Erich has often lauded his father as a good and honorable man. Marshall's words took that to the next level in describing Fritz as a grandfather.

"He loved us grandchildren," Marshall recalled. "We just saw him as a jolly, good-time, fun grandpa. The man I look up to the most, he's [his father] so, I want to honor him in every way I can."

Perhaps the best way to honor Fritz and the Von Erich name is simply by carrying on the legacy, which Marshall and Ross seem to keep at the top of their minds.

"We're Von Erichs. We didn't pick this name. We didn't buy it. It was given to us, we didn't deserve it, and so let's honor it and start deserving it."

