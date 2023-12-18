NXT Star Brooks Jensen Compares Meeting WWE Hall Of Famer To 'Seeing God'

"WWE NXT" star Brooks Jensen has discussed working with Shawn Michaels, and how the Hall of Famer has helped him since joining "NXT."

Jensen has a lot going for him, between being the son of former WWE star Bull Buchanan and being a former "NXT" UK Tag Team Champion with his long-time partner. In an interview with "Scoop Slammed," Jensen was asked about getting to work with a legend like HBK. Jensen admitted that Michaels is a very approachable coach, and also described his initial meetings with the WWE Hall of Famer.

"The first time seeing him, it was almost kind of like seeing God," Jensen said. "It's like, 'Holy crap, you're real.' But every week it's really cool. Me, myself, him, and Josh Briggs, we all talk about Nascar. We just ... he talks, like I say about Coach Bloom, he talks to us on a personal level. Every week, getting to learn from him about the moments, about the wrestling, and what he sees in our characters. Like, the night I had to hit Kiana [James], he was like, 'Here's how I see it.' And listening to him, it's like, he changed my mind into, 'Oh, I see it like that now.' But it's a real honor, he's really cool, and hopefully, I get to learn many more stuff from him."

Jensen has been under the tutelage of the legendary Michaels in "NXT" since the young star first joined WWE in 2021, and HBK has largely been responsible for Jensen's work with Briggs, Kianna James, and Fallon Henley.

