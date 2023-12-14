WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Addresses Main Roster Talent Working On NXT

There have been quite a few main roster talents appearing on "WWE NXT" lately, from "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio previously holding the North American Championship, to Baron Corbin's run on the brand, challenging Ilja Dragunov for the "NXT" Championship at Deadline. It's something that WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T doesn't think should be that way. On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker said that these talents should get away from what their "NXT" aspirations are.

"Put yourself in position to where you're not one of the ones that's chosen to go back to 'NXT,' unless you are that over to where they need you back in 'NXT,' that's just my thing on that," he said. Booker explained that when he was wrestling, he always wanted to be on either "WWE SmackDown" or "WWE Raw," never "WWE Superstars," which was akin to the likes of something like "NXT" or "NXT Level Up" today. Booker said while he didn't want to do it, he would if it was necessary. He mentioned a story where Vince McMahon asked him to work the show because it needed "star power" for a rating. He compared what he experienced to what's currently going on in "NXT" with main roster talent.

"So I felt like when Seth Rollins came back and worked, he's got some star power to come back and bring to the show," he said. "Dominik, we didn't know how much star power he was going to bring to the show, but I tell you, bang, he showed how big of a star he was and what he brought to it. That's just my feeling on that. Once you move from 'NXT,' you should be thinking about main roster and main roster only."

