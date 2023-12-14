Shotzi Wants To Resurrect Infamous WWE Match Stipulation For Showdown With Bayley

Shotzi would love to culminate her feud with Bayley in one of the most divisive, scary match types in WWE history, one that has only been seen once to date. Shotzi recently appeared on WWE Deutschland's "Die Woche" to take questions from fans. When asked if a House of Horrors match could happen between the two, Shotzi said it had already been on her mind.

"I have been trying to pitch this. Yes. Me and Bayley in a House of Horrors [match], yeah! Plus, that would be my playing field. She wouldn't know what to do in House of Horrors. I'd be like, oh!" Shotzi said, making spooky noises. "This is my field." The original House of Horrors match saw Randy Orton take on the late Bray Wyatt during their then-ongoing feud at Payback 2017. House of Horrors was described as a No Holds Barred Match that started cinematically and ended in the ring. The cinematic portion of the match showed Orton and Wyatt battling it out in a haunted house as Wyatt played mind games with his opponent.

"Zombies, ghosts, I would call out all of my dead friends to help me beat Bayley ... She cut my hair so she deserves it!" Shotzi said. Shotzi and Bayley have been feuding for months, and Bayley cut her opponent's hair during a backstage assault. Shotzi then took matters into her own hands and shaved her own head, something she did in support of her sister who was going through chemotherapy. Shotzi then began terrorizing Bayley through creepy vignettes and taunting her throughout matches. The two last battled one-on-one on the September 1 "WWE SmackDown," where Shotzi came out victorious. Most recently, the two were on opposite teams for Survivor Series: War Games, with Shotzi's team of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch prevailing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Die Woche" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.