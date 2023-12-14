Austin Theory Invokes Horror Spoof To Taunt Kevin Owens Ahead Of WWE SmackDown Match

Kevin Owens is currently dealing with a broken hand, and Austin Theory decided to poke some fun at the injured former WWE Universal Champion. "Advancing in this Tournament after I beat Kevin and his strong hand tomorrow," Theory wrote on X, also sharing a photoshopped picture of Owens, with the "Prize Fighter's" face superimposed onto Chris Elliot's character Hanson from the 2001 horror/comedy spoof film "Scary Movie 2." The character is known for his deformed, claw-like hand which he refers to as his "strong hand," much to the disgust of the film's ensemble.

Advancing in this Tournament after I beat Kevin and his strong hand tomorrow😂 #AllDay #SmackDown https://t.co/y0wFdxTFZv pic.twitter.com/2jKJbObmM5 — Austin Theory (@_Theory1) December 14, 2023

Owens suffered the injury on the December 1 "WWE SmackDown," in a match against Theory's associate Grayson Waller. According to reports, the injury is storyline. Owens and the pair have been antagonizing each other for the better part of the fall, with Theory being so annoying to Owens that he drove Owens to violence, which led to a suspension from "SmackDown" for a period of time. The former WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion had some help from fellow "SmackDown" star LA Knight, but that partnership doesn't seem to be a long-term thing.

Waller and Theory's partnership has been a thorn in Owens' side, but WWE management is very happy with the team, as it initially started as a random pairing months ago, growing into one of the stalwart attractions of "SmackDown" in 2023. As it stands the duo are set to remain a tandem through WrestleMania season.