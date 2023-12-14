Mick Foley Says You Can Only Deny A Talent Like This WWE Star 'For So Long'

While he's well known for being one of the most likable members of the wrestling business, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley may be turning over a new leaf as he begins to show support for certain wrestling heels. This was apparent when Foley appeared as a guest on "The Bump," where he showed solidarity with Drew McIntyre after the former WWE Champion explained his recent change in attitude, as he looks to bring back a killer instinct he feels he lost.

But McIntyre isn't the only heel Foley is supporting, as he's also a big fan of the Judgment Day, including Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. Foley likes Mysterio so much that he even agrees with the assessment that Mysterio's father, Rey Mysterio, could've been a better parent during "Dirty" Dom's formative years. He also believes that it's only a matter of time before the younger Mysterio works his way back to becoming a three-time NXT North American Champion.

"You can only deny a talent like 'Dirty' Dom for so long," Foley said. "I've seen them come and go, and I've seen them die...and 'Dirty' Dom is a kid I've known since he was 4, 5 years old. It can't be easy growing up with a deadbeat dad like Rey Mysterio. I talked to REy and he admitted to me he was a deadbeat dad. He still owes me $5 from the time I met him in ECW in 95. I have every reason to believe that Dom is just trying out his own path, and I really admire that."

