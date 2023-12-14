Mick Foley On Drew McIntyre's WWE Departure, Becoming 'More Legitimate'

Drew McIntyre's initial run in WWE didn't pan out quite as he had hoped, with the company releasing him from his contract in June 2014. Rather than letting it defeat him, though, McIntyre took it as an opportunity to rebuild his stock and reinvent himself elsewhere, before returning to WWE in 2017 with more confidence and more motivation. In the present day, McIntyre finds himself at the centerfold of the main event scene, where he is soon set to challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Looking ahead to this title match, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley laid out his thoughts on McIntyre's recent change in character, which he believes is reminiscent of the attitude he saw during McIntyre's three-year stint away from WWE.

"What I see in you, Drew, right now, whether you realize it or not, you are reinventing yourself to a more legitimate version of Drew McIntyre," Foley said on "WWE's The Bump." "It reminds me of when you left WWE the first time. Remember, you reached out to me and you were like, 'Mick, I know we don't know each other that well, but I've got something I'm doing. I'd really like your feedback.' It was so impressive, that the first thing I did, and I'm not a guy who bothers Triple H too much, I texted Triple H and I said, 'I know he just left here, but you need to keep your eye on Drew McIntyre. He's like an entirely different human being.' And now it feels like you are becoming a different version of yourself and I dare say, a better version of yourself. So if you can grab that gold, which I believe you can, I don't think you're relinquishing it for a long time. I believe in you, Drew."

This isn't the first occasion in which Foley has praised McIntyre's professional transformation. Earlier this year, Foley pinpointed McIntyre as the prime example of a competitor who has successfully reinvented themselves, citing "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes as another notable candidate in the respective conversation.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.