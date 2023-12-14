Chavo Guerrero Discusses Training Zac Efron For Role As Kevin Von Erich In The Iron Claw

"The Iron Claw" stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich. As part of his consulting role, Guerrero was tasked with training Efron how to wrestle for seven weeks.

"You squish in as much as you can and whatever they can absorb," Guerrero said. "Every actor is different. But, you know, Zac was able to absorb a lot so we kind of sped him through it. But I threw a lot at him. And when you're creating the scenes, there's a lot of things you have to take into consideration."

Guerrero noted all of the considering factors including the script, what the director wants, how they want to film it, and the limitations of the actors.

"Once I can get them to give me trust and just know that I'm never going to put them in harm's way — safety is the number one important thing for me," Guerrero continued. "Of course, we have to get the shot, but at the same time, if I ever have a hurt actor, it's bad. So the number one thing is safety. And I won't let them do anything that I am sure they can't repeat 100 times. It's one of those things, you know, there's fluke accidents and freak accidents, things that happen."

The former WWE Tag Team Champion shared his analogy that he tells actors they already know how to wrestle but they just don't know it yet. In the world of acting, they have to convince the studio and audience that they're better, taller, prettier than what they are, and he feels that it's not much different in wrestling.