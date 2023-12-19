AEW's Mark Henry Details Aspect Of His Job That Makes Him Feel Proud

As an AEW coach, Mark Henry is tasked with assisting talents in areas such as match psychology and character development. On a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," Henry opened up about his experience in the role so far, and also revealed the aspect that makes him feel particularly proud.

"I feel like I'm more of a wrestling counselor than a coach," Henry said. "I don't teach them how. I want them to already know how. I teach them where you do it, when you do it, why you do it and I teach them how to think outside the box because that's what Stu Hart did for me, and Leo Berke and Tom Prichard and Rip Rogers and Jim Cornette did for me ... I enjoy the personal one-on-ones [with talent], the people I talk to every week. It's working, and when you see what you do works, it's gratifying. I sit back sometimes like, 'Man I did that.' And the kids, they smile. Action Andretti, every time he walks past me he [smiles], and I know what it means. He's saying thank you."

Shortly after Andretti underwent two or three coaching sessions with Henry, All Elite Wrestling offered to sign him to a contract – something Henry sees as a validation of his services. Outside of Andretti, Henry has also gone on record to state that he's thoroughly enjoyed working with former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, who has often referred to Henry as his "wrestling dad."

