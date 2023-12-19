Konnan Says WWE Star Is 'Not That Entertaining,' But Dislikeable As A Heel

Former WCW star Konnan is not a fan of former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Nia Jax and has criticized her ongoing feud with Becky Lynch.

On a recent edition of "K100," Konnan and his crew reviewed the December 11 edition of "Raw," where Jax and Lynch came face-to-face, teasing a first-time-ever match between the two stars. Konnan stated that Jax is not entertaining and that he's not interested in her feud with Shayna Baszler or Lynch.

"She's all over the place [regarding Jax's in-ring ability]. They really like her a lot, [but] she's not that entertaining, though she is very unlikable as a heel," said Konnan. "I'm not interested in this, I'm not into Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler [their feud] right now. I don't understand Becky, who is three times smaller than Nia, [but] Nia is running away from her."

Konnan's fellow co-host Disco Inferno called Jax "problematic" for injuring her peers in the past.

On the "Raw" episode from December 11, Lynch took shots at Jax, who broke her nose back in 2018 and was somewhat of a catalyst for Lynch's incredible rise to the top. Jax made her way to the ring and confronted "The Man," and took credit for Lynch's success in WWE. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, while analyzing the segment between Lynch and Jax, praised the two stars and had a different opinion from Konnan. He believes that Jax delivered in her promo and claimed that "The Irresistible Force" one-upped Lynch on the mic.

Lynch and Jax have never faced each other in a singles match on the main roster, with their only few singles matches against each other coming at the start of both their WWE careers at "NXT" live events, when Jax went by the ring name, Lina.