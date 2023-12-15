Mariah May Opens Up About Guarding AEW Negotiations 'With Her Life,' Subsequent Leaks

New AEW star Mariah May has revealed that she was not pleased that the story of her AEW signing was leaked.

May, who debuted in AEW in November, was a recent guest on "AEW Unrestricted" where she revealed that she kept her signing with AEW a closely guarded secret.

"I didn't tell anybody [about the conversations with AEW] because I guarded that secret with my life. When I saw it leak — I actually woke up in the middle of the night. I think the time it leaked was 5 AM or something, for me, that's the middle of the night, that's way too early," said the English star. "I remember waking up, I picked up my phone and I had never had that many notifications in my life, and I was like, 'Oh, no!' To be fair, some of the girls asked, 'Oh, Mariah, are you going to AEW?' and I'd be like, 'No!'"

She expressed regret for not informing one of STARDOM's executives, Rossy Ogawa, about her move to AEW despite having a good relationship with him. The new AEW star wasn't pleased about her signing being leaked as she loves surprises in pro wrestling.

"I love surprises, so I was kind of sad that it happened," said May. "In a way, it was good because it built a lot of suspense for it. I was sad 'cause when I grew up watching wrestling, I didn't use the internet or anything, so everything was a surprise. Anyone returning from an injury was a surprise, anyone debuting was a surprise, the finish to a match was a surprise, so when I see stuff leak I hate it."

May added that somebody on the staff at STARDOM leaks information to news outlets. The 25-year-old star has already set her sights on a few AEW stars, one of whom is Kris Statlander.