WWE's Road Dogg On Who He Considers To Be 'The Best Television Wrestler'

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has named WWE star Randy Orton as one of the best television wrestlers and explained why.

In a recent edition of his "Oh ... You Didn't Know" podcast, the WWE legend discussed what makes Orton stand out and firmly stated that "The Viper" is the best television wrestler in the industry.

"I've said it before, I think he's the best television wrestler at 40 however old he is, still. I'll argue with anybody in this industry or any other about that because I firmly believe that he's super cool, he's methodical in a slithery way, you know what I mean? Like there's nothing not awesome about Randy Orton," said Dogg.

When asked by co-host Casio Kid if he has other favorite television wrestlers from the past, Road Dogg named Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts as someone who could capture the attention of the audience through the TV screen. He further emphasized why Orton is as good as he is.

"I'll tell you who was really good way before his time but nobody knew what we were doing — well Vince and crew did but nobody else really did — Jake The Snake was a great television wrestler," said the Hall of Famer. "Worked the audience through the television screen and that's what Randy does. Randy's head and shoulders above the rest. He's one that was trained under the learning tree of the Undertaker and Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels and all these guys, he came up with Cena and Batista and all them guys."

Road Dogg has been effusive in his praise of Orton's ability previously as well, while he was also eager to see the 14-time world champion return to the ring earlier this year.