Why Baron Corbin Says Working On WWE NXT Has Been A 'Nice Change'

Following the 2023 WWE Draft, Baron Corbin was officially recognized as a free agent. That free agency didn't last too long, though, as Corbin eventually settled into a home in WWE's developmental territory – "WWE NXT." Since returning to "NXT" in late May, Corbin has taken on a much lighter schedule in comparison to WWE's main roster, providing him with more opportunities to focus on some of his non-wrestling passions. During a recent interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Corbin further explained the benefits of being back in the "NXT" routine.

"I'm getting to enjoy some time at home and it's been awesome. Getting to be around my kids and my wife, it's just been kind of a nice change," Corbin said. "Getting to do some cooking and playing with other hobbies and doing some other things, [the 'NXT' schedule] has given me some free time to do that. Whereas, if I'm on the road for 3 or 4 days, I get home, 100% of my attention is put on my kids, my wife, my family. Now that I'm home essentially seven days a week, because I'm just running up to Orlando on Tuesdays, and then I drive home, it's given me a lot of free time to dive into some things I've been missing and whatnot."

Following his performance at "NXT" Deadline on December 9, Corbin seized the opportunity to fly to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game. Amidst his trip to Kansas City, Corbin made several headlines when he shared a photograph of himself standing alongside Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift. Given that he was also off-duty from WWE the next day, Corbin then made his way to Los Angeles, California for the premiere of "The Iron Claw" film, which also included red carpet appearances from three other prominent wrestling personalities – John Cena, Liv Morgan, and AEW World Champion MJF.

