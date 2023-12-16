How Mickie James Feels About Seeing Husband Nick Aldis On WWE SmackDown

Following a short-term stint as a backstage WWE producer, Nick Aldis was then appointed to serve as the General Manager of "WWE SmackDown" – a role that Aldis has already fully embraced. On a recent episode of "Gabby AF," Aldis' wife, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James, shared her thoughts on seeing Aldis assume this new position.

"Perhaps I'm biased because it's my husband, but I've also watched Nick for over a decade now, move his whole life over here for a chance and to come over as Magnus at Impact [Wrestling]," James said. "That's where I met him in 2010, and the love story began, but I've watched him work so, so hard. I've seen him being turned down and told no and all the things ... I think that for a long time, we both kind of accepted, okay, well, maybe WWE isn't in the cards for him. And it sucked because it was always his dream. Triple H is his all-time favorite wrestler. It was sad, because how do you as his wife, and I've had the opportunity to go there, how do I understand and show compassion? You have so many friends who try to make it [to WWE], but it's different when it's your husband. For him to finally get his opportunity to go there and sure, it's not a wrestling role, but I feel like this role is even more perfect."

While Aldis may not be wrestling on WWE television right now, James believes his role as a General Manager will provide him with an opportunity to showcase more of his talking skills. Perhaps, if WWE does allow Aldis to wrestle on their programming in the future though, James is confident that Aldis will deliver a stellar performance — much like he did previously in other promotions, such as Impact Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance.

