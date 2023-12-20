Ariane Andrew Recalls Returning For Royal Rumble 2022 After Six Years Away From WWE

WWE's 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match featured several returning legends, including The Bella Twins, Kelly Kelly, and Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron) — the latter of whom hadn't wrestled for the company in six years. While Andrew wasn't sure if she'd ever receive an opportunity to perform for WWE again, a phone call from WWE referee John Cone offered her a pleasant surprise.

"I remember seeing his name [on my phone], and I was like, 'Okay.' It's like that moment of 'Oh, I'm nervous because I'm not quite sure what this means,' but I knew the Rumble was coming close," Andrew told Steve Fall of "WrestlingNewsCo." "He was like, 'Hey, it's not finalized. We're still working out details. Is this something that you would be interested in?' I was like, 'Absolutely.' Like you said, most people don't get that call back. Even though I know I felt like I had left on good terms, even after I sent an email, after I got released, I remember Triple H saying, 'The door is always open. You go and train and do whatever you need to go do. The door is open.' But life happens and you just never know how things transpire. So, to have that call and be [asked] 'are you down to come back' was pretty freakin' awesome."

At the time of Andrew's WWE return, her former tag team partner Naomi was in the midst of a feud with Sonya Deville. As an act of spite, Deville quickly targeted Andrew upon her entry into the match, and soon eliminated her from the competition. Before Naomi joined the match shortly afterward, she tended to her fellow former Funkadactyl at ringside. Andrew was initially pitched for a follow-up storyline with Naomi after the Royal Rumble event, but those plans ultimately fell through, and Andrew's travel was canceled.

