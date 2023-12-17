Jim Ross Discusses Current AEW Status And Desired Return Date

Last month, AEW announcer Jim Ross revealed that he'd be taking some time off of the road in order to further heal his leg after suffering a fall over the summer. As Ross continues to recover from this injury, as well as some other health issues, he has now provided an update on when fans might see him behind the AEW commentary desk again. Though it is far from guaranteed, Ross is hoping to return at one of AEW's upcoming pay-per-views.

"[I'd like to be back] sooner than later," Ross said on a recent episode of "Grilling JR." "I know that's not a very good answer. There's not a date I have at the corner of my eyes. I have thought about the pay-per-view coming up in Long Island, but that's just a hope that I would be healthy enough and able to work, and work to the level that I need to work. But no, I don't have a date. It's hard to plan. I don't want to set myself up for disappointment. If I'm going to do something and I say I'm going to do it then it's going to get done, but I can't commit to that right now because I still got some ongoing health issues that need to be addressed, and they are being addressed. It's just a process, man."

As Ross alluded to, AEW will be hosting their first ever Worlds End pay-per-view later this month — an event that is set to emanate from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on December 30. And while he isn't entirely sure if he'll be cleared to return to the broadcasting booth by then, Ross asserts that his work with AEW is far from over.

"As long as my heart's beaten that blood, I want to be involved in some way, because I still love the wrestling business," Ross said.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.